Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Virtu Financial worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

