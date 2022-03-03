Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $7,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.