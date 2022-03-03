Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

