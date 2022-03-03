Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 10.5%

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
Volex Company Profile (OTC:VLXGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volex (VLXGF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.