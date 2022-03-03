Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 10.5%

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Volex Company Profile

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

