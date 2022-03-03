Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,206,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $271.06 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.55 and a 200 day moving average of $294.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,380 shares of company stock valued at $54,982,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

