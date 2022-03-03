Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AAR worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AAR by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

