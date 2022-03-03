Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,563 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SNX opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

