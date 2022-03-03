Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 320.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Innospec by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

