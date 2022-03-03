Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $99.96 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.