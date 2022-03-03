Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $401,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,933.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $313,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.