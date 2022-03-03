Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Volt Information Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter worth $297,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

