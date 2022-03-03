Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
VNNVF stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
