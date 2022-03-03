Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE VNT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.