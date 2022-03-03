Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vontier worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after buying an additional 114,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

