Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

