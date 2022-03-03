Voya Investment Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.