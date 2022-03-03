Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a P/E ratio of 321.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

