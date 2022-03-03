Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $490.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

