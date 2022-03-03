Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 62,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,653. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VUZI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vuzix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

