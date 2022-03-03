Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vuzix by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

