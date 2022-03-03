Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.69. 210,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,380,042 shares of company stock valued at $890,508,060 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

