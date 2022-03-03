Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock valued at $890,508,060. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WMT stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.