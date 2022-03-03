Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.84. 92,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $385.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

