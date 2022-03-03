Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

