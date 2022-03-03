Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

NYSE WEAV opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.