Wedbush Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.35.

Shares of DPZ opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

