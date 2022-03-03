Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) recently:

3/2/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

