Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $28.80. Weibo shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 27,904 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

