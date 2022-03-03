Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 66,880 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.00% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

GLDD stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

