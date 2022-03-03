Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.