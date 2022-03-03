Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

