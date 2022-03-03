Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 46,392 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of BOX worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.