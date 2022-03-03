Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 10,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.