Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 10,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
