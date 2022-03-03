Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $175.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

