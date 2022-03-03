Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $21.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

