Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $21.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.
Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
See Also
