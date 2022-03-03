Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.