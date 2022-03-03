Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $22,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

