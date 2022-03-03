West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.92

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$128.92 and last traded at C$128.81, with a volume of 43803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$120.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

