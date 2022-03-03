Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

