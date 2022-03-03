Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last ninety days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

