Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

NYSE WBK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.