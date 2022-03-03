Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
NYSE WBK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
