WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of WEX worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.