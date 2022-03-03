WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $356.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $16.72.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
