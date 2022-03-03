WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $356.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

