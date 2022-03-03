William Blair Comments on EPAM Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPAM Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

