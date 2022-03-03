William Blair Weighs in on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $517.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

