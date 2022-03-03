William T. Giles Purchases 2,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $97.77 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

