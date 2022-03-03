WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

