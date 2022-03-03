Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $116,116.50 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WWW opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 144.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

