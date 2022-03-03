Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. 77,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,123,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $591.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.