Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $713.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 713 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.57), with a volume of 53142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.92).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.15) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.95) to GBX 920 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($12.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 847.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

